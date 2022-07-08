EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s an exciting night at Bosse Field as Habitat for Humanity of Evansville celebrates its third annual Habitat Night at the Otters.

The first night was celebrated in 2019 to commemorate a habitat house that was built by the Evansville Otters and to celebrate the team’s 25 years in the city. The Executive Director of Habitat of Evansville said they appreciate the opportunity to have a good time while serving the community.

“Well, for me it really means we can serve more families through Habitat, because the more we spread the Habitat message we’re not a handout, we’re a hand-up, and we can build more homes and serve more families. That’s ultimately what this night means to me,” said Beth Folz, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville.

Folz said Habitat is currently working on 15 homes in the Jacobsville area and they plan to continue building more homes throughout Evansville.