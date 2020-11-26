Habitat for Humanity of Evansville dedicates second-largest home

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Evansville dedicated a new home today. Doretha is the proud owner of the second largest home habitat has built in Evansville. She’s a mother of six, ages 18 to 1.

Habitat says Dorethea has faced a lot of hardships in her life but she said her kids give her strength.

She currently works at a nursing home and hopes their new home on Garvin Street will provide stability and space.

After settling in, she hopes to go back to school to further her education and possibly even open up her own business.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

