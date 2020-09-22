Habitat for Humanity opens its 525th door

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity of Evansville celebrated the dedication of its 525th home on Tuesday with homeowners Angela M. and LaMarcus S.

The home is at 216 Waggoner Ave.

“It’s a blessing knowing our hard work is paying off,” says Angela and LaMarcus. “We appreciate everything done for us, and we’re going to take care of our home because it’s such a big blessing to our family.”

The two — along with their three children — began to work on getting their finances ready for homeownership after being tired of living in an apartment.

“It’s been fun on the build site,” says Angela. “You get to meet new people, new friends.”

“We’ve been a lot more excited and more determined to get where we need to be and focus on saving money,” LaMarcus says.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)