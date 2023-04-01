EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big project was kicked off with a block party in Evansville Saturday morning.

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville hosted a party in Tepe Park to kick off phase one of its new construction project.

A welcome ceremony was held in the 1200 block of South Evans Avenue followed by a party with food trucks and games.

Eleven new Habitat homes are going to be built in the area as part of phase one.

“I’m always most excited about the families that will move into these homes and you know, make a house a home. The families are what drive every bit of my energy and efforts,” said executive director Beth Folz. “It’s a combination of efforts of housing providers around our city and now we’re coming in and providing that affordable homeownership opportunity. So we’re just really excited to be part of what’s going in Tepe Park.”

There were also public tours of the neighborhood and future home sites.