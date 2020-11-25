Habitat for Humanity to celebrate completion of second biggest home

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is scheduled to celebrate the completion of its second-biggest home at noon Wednesday. The celebration will be in the 1700 block of South Garvin Street. The home is Habitat for Humanity’s 527th home overall.

The new homeowner is Doretha Brown, a mother of six. Brown and her family be at the celebration.

There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a blessing of the new home. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is asking those who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing on the yard and sidewalk. Street parking is available.

