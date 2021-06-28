Habitat home vandalized with racial slurs

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Habitat home dedicated to an Evansville woman in 2019 was vandalized with racial slurs.

Kimiko VanDyke told Eyewitness News she woke up on Monday morning and found racial slurs spray painted on her home in the 100 block of East Oregon Street. She said when things like this happen, it’s important to speak up and hold people accountable.

VanDyke explained she’s had issues in the past with the people in the area, but her home has never been vandalized before. She has reached out to the Evansville Police Department.