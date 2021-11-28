Hadi Circus wraps up at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- From pigs to motorcycles, families who came to the annual Hadi Circus got to see a bit of everything over Thanksgiving weekend.

Rachael Michalak took her children to the circus for the first time on Sunday and has fond memories from her childhood, saying it meant a lot to see her daughter have fun at the circus.

But as the circus comes to a close, shriner Dale Thomas says he noticed more excitement from the crowds this year, from start to finish. Thomas says people are just excited to be back after the 2020 circus was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He says people are just looking for “wholesome fun” with their kids after many events, including the circus, were locked down last year.

Thomas says he’s not sure just how many people came to the circus this year, but he’s looking forward to the next circus in 2022.