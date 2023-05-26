HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hadi Shriners have announced the summer half-pot is back.

The Hadi Half-Pot officially begins at 11:00 a.m CT. There are seven ticket locations throughout Evansville, Princeton, Huntingburg and Vincennes open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The hours are:

Friday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm local time

Saturday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm local time

Sunday 11:00 am – 6:00 pm local time

Officials say this year, participants at the Evansville Food Truck Festival at Bosse Field can also purchase tickets at the event on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. A news release says the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office in Downtown Evansville is closed for Memorial Day, but re-opens for ticket sales on May 30 at 9 a.m. CT.

Officials say the community can purchase half-pot tickets until 6 p.m. CT on June 24, then the winner will be drawn live from the main stage at ShrinersFest at 8 p.m. CT.

Officials say for a complete list of Hadi Half-Pot dates, locations, and rules, visit hadihalfpot.com.