Hadi Shrine Circus postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Organizers for the Hadi Shrine Circus say the annual Thanksgiving weekend tradition will be postponed this year after consulting the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

Organizers add the 87th annual Hadi Shrine Circus will have to wait until 2021. The annual show runs four days, starting on Thanksgiving with acts including acrobats, jugglers, animals, and clowns. Previously, the Three Stooges, the Dukes of Hazzard, and Bello Nock from America’s Got Talent have also appeared.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: