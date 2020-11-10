Hadi Shrine giving away over $12,000 – here’s how you can enter the raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After another successful Fall Festival Half Pot, the Hadi Shrine has announced they are giving a minimum of $12,500 to some lucky person next month.

Tickets for the half pot are 1 for $10, 4 for $25 or 25 for $100. You can buy tickets at these locations on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through the end of November:

Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture parking lot

First Ave. North Parking lot near 5/3 Bank

Corner of 11th and Franklin St.

Hadi Shrine office at Walnut and Riverside (Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The drawing will be on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. As the pot grows, new amounts will be posted on the Hadi Shrine website and on their Facebook page.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)

