EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Time is running out to get your raffle ticket for the Hadi Shrine Half Pot. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the half pot was at $59,537.
You can still buy tickets at the Hadi Shrine at Walnut and Riverside until 4 p.m. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. today. You will be able to watch it live in this story.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- SWIRCA & More joins Meals on Wheels America and Subaru of America, Inc. in sharing the love this holiday season
- Greenville firefighters spend nearly 4 hours putting out fires at two mobile homes
- Hadi Shrine Half Pot drawing tonight, time running out to buy tickets
- Daviess County chase ends in crash, arrest
- One person dead, another injured in Henderson County house fire