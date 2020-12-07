Hadi Shrine Half Pot drawing tonight, time running out to buy tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Time is running out to get your raffle ticket for the Hadi Shrine Half Pot. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the half pot was at $59,537.

You can still buy tickets at the Hadi Shrine at Walnut and Riverside until 4 p.m. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. today. You will be able to watch it live in this story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: