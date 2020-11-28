Hadi Shrine Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Hadi Shrine Circus has been a holiday fixture in the Tri-State since the 1930s, with elephants, jugglers, and stunning performances dazzling crowds for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine has had to make some adjustments this year, including canceling the circus and Shrinersfest. Even still, the Shrine has found a way to raise crucial funds to support its local mission through a half pot raffle.

Cari Schum purchased tickets Thursday and says she wanted to support the Shrine’s mission and Shriner Rick Hubbard says they might bring the half pot back next year, even if the circus and Shrinersfest return.

I think we’re going to keep it, I think the incoming potentate agrees that he wants to keep it going so whether we do it during Christmas or some other time, I don’t know that decision yet. Rick Hubbard

As of Friday, the prize stood at $17,000 though organizers say they expect that to grow before the drawing on December 7. Tickets can be purchased at four locations across Evansville Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m. Tickets for this Half Pot are 1 for $10, 4 for $25 or 25 for $100.

Eastside – parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture Greenriver Rd/Vogel Rd

Northside – First Ave North Park lot between Burger King and 5/3 Bank

Westside – Corner of 11th and Franklin Street

Downtown – Hadi Shrine Circus Ticket Office at Walnut and Riverside

