HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hadi Shrine will be holding a free screening clinic for children on Saturday, October 21.

A doctor will be available to evaluate children under the age of 18. The doctor will check for a wide range of conditions including skin disorders, spina bifida, palate scoliosis, cleft lip and issues with bones, skin or joints.

Shrine officials say that walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Referrals to a Shriners Hospital for Children will be available after screenings if needed, with transportation provided at no cost.

The clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. to Noon at the Hadi Shrine on Walnut Street in Evansville.