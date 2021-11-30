Hadi Shrine announces their Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Hadi Shrine is back with another half pot. All proceeds are to go for the benefit of the Hadi Shrine.

The Shriners are only accepting cash in exchange for a ticket. The virtual drawing will be held on December 20 at 10:00 a.m. Here is a list of a few places where these tickets can be purchased.

Evansville

Hadi Temple, in the Hadi Circus Ticket Building

Princeton

Shopping Center Across From The Walmart

Vincennes

In the Knox County Shrine Club Parking Lot

Huntingburg

Huntingburg Machine Works

Selling dates and times will be Friday through Saturday until Dec. 20. Ticket costs vary by bundle. The prices are 150 Tickets for $100.00, 50 Tickets for $40.00, 20 Tickets for $20.00, 3 Tickets for $10.00, and 1 Ticket for $5.00. Times are below.

Week 1

Friday Dec 3: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday Dec 4: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday Dec 5: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm



Week 2

Friday, Dec 10: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday Dec 11: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday Dec 12: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm



Week 3