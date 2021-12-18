Hadi Shrine Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot Raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – This is a reminder that Hadi Shrine is once again having a half-pot raffle. All proceeds are for the benefit of the organization, and $104,805 has been raised so far. The virtual drawing will be on December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the Winter Wonder Half Pot are as listed below:

150 Tickets for $100.00

50 Tickets for $40.00

20 Tickets for $20.00

3 Tickets for $10.00

1Ticket for $5.00

There are only two more chances to purchase tickets for the half-pot:

Dec 18 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Central Standard Time

Dec 19 -10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Central Standard Time

Tickets can be bought at these locations: