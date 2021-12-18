Hadi Shrine Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot Raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – This is a reminder that Hadi Shrine is once again having a half-pot raffle. All proceeds are for the benefit of the organization, and $104,805 has been raised so far. The virtual drawing will be on December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the Winter Wonder Half Pot are as listed below:

  • 150 Tickets for $100.00
  • 50 Tickets for $40.00
  • 20 Tickets for $20.00
  • 3 Tickets for $10.00
  • 1Ticket for $5.00

There are only two more chances to purchase tickets for the half-pot:

  • Dec 18 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Central Standard Time
  • Dec 19 -10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Central Standard Time

Tickets can be bought at these locations:

  • Evansville (East) – Morgan Ave. & Green River Rd. Evansville, Indiana 47715 (Behind Stanton Optical)
  • Evansville (West) – Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave. Evansville, Indiana 47712 (In The Old Mead Johnson Parking Lot)
  • Evansville (North) – North Park Shopping Center 4400 N. First Ave. Evansville, Indiana 47710 (Next To Burger King)
  • Evansville (Downtown)- Hadi Temple 6 Walnut St Evansville, Indiana 47708 (In the Hadi Circus Ticket Building)
  • Princeton, Indiana – 2825 W. Broadway St. Princeton, Indiana 47670 (Shopping Center Across From The Walmart)
  • Vincennes, Indiana – 2655 N. 6th St. Vincennes, Indiana 47670 (In the Knox County Shrine Club Parking Lot)
  • Huntingburg, Indiana – 309 N Main St. Huntingburg, Indiana 47542 (Huntingburg Machine Works)

