Hadi Shriners give free circus tickets to active military members

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Hadi Shriners are giving out free circus tickets to active military members and their families until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets are available to military personnel from all branches who are on active duty, currently deployed, or have returned from overseas over the past six months. They’re giving the tickets out in the Hadi Temple parking lot on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville. A family military ID must be shown to qualify.

The Hadi Shrine Circus kicks off on Thanksgiving with performances lasting through the weekend.