Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 2022 Hadi ShrinersFest is wrapping up tonight in downtown Evansville. The event has become a tradition for many families through the years. But for one group of friends, it was more than just a good time.

“To be with our boy, right here,” said Vent Schnaare, who was visiting the festival with his friends.

Kyle Fettinger is in the Air Force and has been gone for the past few months.

“I am back in town for a couple of weeks,” said Fettinger.

While in town, Fettinger and his friends decided to make the most of his visit, by coming to ShrinersFest.

“It’s a great way to enjoy the sun and the weather, see friends, and support businesses, things like that,” said Fettinger.

The fun in the sun at ShrinersFest has been missing from Evansville for the past few years because of COVID. This year, Hadi Shrine Potentate, Richard Hubbard, decided to take it back a notch.

“I don’t know exactly where we are going to go with this. So we went back to the basics. Our ShrinersFest for years was a bike show and a car show. So we are bringing that back and getting the doors back open and getting things going again,” Hubbard said.

Over the past few years, the ShrinersFest was a weeklong. Although it only lasted two days this year, Hubbard says he is pleased with the outcome.

“The community has come out, and we have had great weather. A little warm, but that is okay. It’s southern Indiana and summer. We didn’t have any rain and I am okay with that,” Hubbard said.

For Fettinger and his friends, it is a memory that will last a lifetime.

“Fetty- right here, we are going to miss him. He’s doing big things,” said Rico Perez, one of Fettinger’s friends.