EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Halestorm is back from the dead and the band is bringing their revival to Evansville along with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry! The bands will be performing at the Ford Center on May 24.

Halestorm’s new album is called “Back from the Dead” and will be released May 6.

Halestorm is a rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith. They have scored many hard rock hits since 2009 such as “Amen,” “Uncomfortable,” and “Back from the Dead.”

Stone Temple Pilots have been a staple of hard rock music since the 90s. They are known for hits such as “Vasoline,” “Plush,” and “Creep.”

Black Stone Cherry is a rock band from Edmonton, Kentucky. They have had rock hits such as “Again,” “White Trash Millionaire,” and “In My Blood.”