Halloween decorations make light of broadband internet issues in Elberfeld

ELBERFELD, Ind (WEHT) – As Halloween nears, a couple in Elberfeld have decorated their front yard to make light of the recent broadband internet issues in the area.

In August, Mainstream Fiber Networks received a stop order after complaints from many Elberfeld residents upset that the internet company was placing poles and wires in their yards with no notice. On Sunday, a couple put up a skeleton dressed as a utility worker holding onto two pool noodles that look like the red and blue Mainstream internet wires. A sign next to the display reads “Still waiting.” They also placed a zombie head in a sink hole that they say is a result of the broadband company digging this summer.

A representative from Mainstream Fiber Networks said they currently are unable to do any work, including removing existing materials, but they look forward to resuming the operations and eagerly await the county’s direction.