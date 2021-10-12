Halloween Illuminations lighting up Rivertown Trail

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A new event is taking place in Downtown Newburgh this week.

Halloween Illuminations is a self-guided, COVID-friendly experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail. Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins and spooky lights illuminate the trail along the way each night.

Tickets are $5 per person. A family 5-pack of tickets is also available for $20. Children 3 and under who are in a stroller do not need a ticket.

Halloween Illuminations runs Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.