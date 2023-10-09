HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Halloween is just around the corner, and the folks at the Warrick Parks Foundation are holding Halloween in the Park this year at Friedman Park.

The event will happen on Sunday, October 22 at Friedman Park from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a cost of $5 per car. The event will feature trunk or treating, a costume contest, food trucks and of course, plenty of candy.

The proceeds of the event will go towards helping maintain parks and trails for the Warrick Parks Foundation.

Executive Director of the Warrick Parks Foundation, Laurel Meny, stopped by to give Joe and Gretchen all the details