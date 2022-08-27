WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The annual Halloween in the Park will return to Friedman Park in Warrick County this year, but on a new date.

The Warrick Parks Foundation said the event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 23.

The Halloween event will feature trick-or-treating with local businesses, a hayride, food trucks, a photobooth, live music and a costume contest in the amphitheater.

Admission is $5 per car.

This is the third year for the festivities.

All proceeds benefit the Warrick Parks Foundation.