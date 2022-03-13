WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Providence Police Department says they arrested a naked man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted his mother and younger brother while hallucinating on mushrooms.

Law enforcement was called out to Parkridge Townhomes around 1:41 a.m. On arrival, they say they were told 22-year-old Francisco Mendez-Rubio had bought and ingested a large amount of mushrooms after giving some to his teenage brother.

Police say they found Mendez-Rubio naked and hallucinating. While resisting arrest, the suspect allegedly swung his fists at officers, trying to punch them. Police say he had to be tased twice before getting him cuffed.

According to law enforcement, Mendez-Rubio was tased again in the Webster County Jail as he continued to resist. Officials say he began charging and trying to strike at officers with his head and body, forcing police to restrain him in a chair.

Officers say they came back to the scene with a search warrant for the residence. Inside, officers seized marijuana, mushrooms and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

The 16-year-old was also arrested on charges of Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, police report.

Francisco Mendez-Rubio was charged with Assault 4th (Domestic Violence), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Trafficking In a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, and Possession of Marijuana.