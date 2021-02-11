Hancock Co. road reopens after 15 slide-offs

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Hancock County road is back open after 15 slide-offs happened earlier Thursday morning. The wrecks, which included a salt truck, were on a stretch of highway south of Hawesville.

It was on a stretch of State Route 69 where as many as 15 vehicles went off the road. You could still see the tire markings from where those vehicles ended up and where they had to be pulled out from. This is the latest in a series of weather related slide-offs and accidents across the Tri-State.

A state salt truck was trying to get ice covering the road melted when it went off road.

“We had a state salt truck come in to help us salt the hillside so that we could get a wrecker to the vehicles,” said Kyle Veach, Director of Hancock Co. Emergency Management.

It was foiled by the thing it was trying to help remove, and it wasn’t the only one.

Related Content Icy conditions lead to more Tri-State crashes and road closures

“That’s the third salt truck that’s been involved in an accident on 69 during this ice event,” Veach said. He also says road conditions became treacherous around 3:00 AM Thursday, and many happened during a two hour period, just as workers started leaving and going to area factories.

“Then we saw a big impact right around shift change between 5:30 and 7:30 AM. That’s when we saw the most slide-offs reported,” he explained.

“I’ve never seen 15 slide-offs like that. Then the road itself had to be blocked. I’ve never seen it like that,” adds Judy Priest, who works at the Weber Store, down the road from where the slide-offs happened. The ice even impacted kept some deliveries from arriving.

“The CRS truck that delivers our milk to us, he got into a ditch at Thurston and was not able to come out and said it would be tomorrow before they come out,” she explained.

Veach says no one was injured during the slide offs. State route 69 reopened just before eleven this morning. While some of this ice is melting, Veach warns that the roads could refreeze overnight again.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)