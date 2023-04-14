Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— The Hancock County High School Athletic Department has announced its new boys basketball coach.

Josh Roberts has been hired to fill the position for the Hornets .

Coach Roberts has coached various levels of both girls and boys basketball over the last 23 years. Coach Roberts was Coach of the Year in 2014 while leading the Hornets boys basketball program to an 11th District Championship.

Coach Roberts is married to Lori Roberts, and they have two children, Lily, a junior at HCHS, and Jack, a freshman at HCHS.