Hancock County Public Schools superintendent stepping down

HANCOCK CO., Ky (WEHT) Hancock County Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Estes is stepping down this summer. Estes has been the superintendent for more than eight years.

In a letter, Estes says he moving to follow his wife, who has taken a leadership position out-of-state.

HCPS Family,

By now, you may have heard rumors regarding my departure from the district next year. I apologize for not being able to tell everyone this type of news at the same time, but I am sure you understand that is not feasible.

My wife has taken a leadership position out-of-state and it is my intent to join her with our children at the conclusion of this contracted year. Therefore, I will be “retiring” from my leadership role effective June 30, 2021. It is my intent to make this announcement public at the January 28th board meeting. This timeframe should allow the board appropriate time to conduct a search to identify the right person to lead the district forward.

It has been my tremendous honor to serve at the Superintendent of Hancock County Schools. It is an experience I would not change. However, I told the board when I started in 2012, that after 8 years, it would be time to evaluate the path forward for the district and for me personally. After 8.5 years as Superintendent I am proud of the growth and progress of the district, but I know it is time for a new leader to take the next steps forward.

Our work is about students and people, that will not, and should not change. I look forward to continuing that work with each of you through the remainder of this school year. However, I am honored and excited to be supporting my wife’s pursuit of this leadership opportunity and I look forward to being together as a family as we chart a new path in Anchorage, Alaska. While I do not currently have employment beyond July, I know God will provide. I challenge each of you to continue the important work that faces us each day. And I want to Thank You, for your leadership in the midst of the unprecedented circumstances of the past 8 months.



Kyle Estes

Hancock County Public Schools Superintendent

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)