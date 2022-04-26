OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Justice sent out a press release that says on April 20, a Hancock County woman was sentenced to twenty years in prison for multiple child pornography offenses. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Shasta Maria Coiles, 40, of Lewisport, was sentenced for committing three counts of production of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. Authorities say Coiles committed these offenses in March of 2020 and was arrested that month by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In addition to the prison sentence, Coiles was placed on supervised release for her lifetime.

“Coiles’ significant sentence will not undo the harm and pain her actions have caused innocent children and their families, but we hope it will serve as a wake-up call to those who think they can hide behind the anonymity of the internet,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office. “Uncovering those who exploit this most vulnerable population will always be a major focus of the FBI and our law enforcement partners.”