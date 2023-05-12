HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help finding a missing person.

According to a social media post, Jacob Mattingly was last seen at a home along SR 1389 last week. Deputies say Mattingly is known to frequently visit Owensboro and Maceo in Daviess County.

If you have seen or been in contact with him, you’re urged to reach out to Deputy BJ Burton by calling dispatch at (270) 927-1311.

Deputies say all callers will remain anonymous and any information is appreciated.