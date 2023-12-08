HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A new holiday tradition kicked off in Hawesville on Friday night as they held their first Christmas tree lighting. The 20-foot Christmas tree was grown locally and donated by the Powers family to sit in the town square.

Tonight’s Light Up the Square celebration also featured music, food vendors and giveaways. Children got the chance to bring letters to Santa.

In addition to this being the city’s first Christmas tree lighting, officials say they also set out to create other traditions by having community members decorate ornaments to hang on the tree for years to come.