HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day.

Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road.

1986 Chevy Silverado (courtesy: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities also mention that the classic pickup truck is a Square Body Chevy. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office or Hancock County Dispatch at 270-927-1311.

