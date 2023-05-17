HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $51 million investment retaining over 400 jobs in Hancock County from Domtar Paper Co. LLC.

Beshear says, “Domtar Paper Co. has successfully produced sustainable paper in Kentucky for decades and is positioned for even more growth in the future with this modernization. I want to say congratulations to Domtar on this expansion and thank the company for its longstanding presence in the commonwealth. I’m excited to see the company continue to thrive and grow in Hancock County.”

A news release says the project, located at the company’s existing 50-year-old Hawesville mill, will upgrade the current pulper with a modern pulper to gain additional machine capabilities and better service growing markets. Officials say leaders at Domtar plan to have the expansion fully operational by the end of 2025.

Officials say Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products, including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. The news release says the mill is an integrated pulp and paper mill that produces nearly 600,000 tons of fine specialty paper annually.