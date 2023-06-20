HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Crews were dispatched to a working fire at the Domtar Paper Mill in Hancock County, Kentucky on Monday, and a fire department came forward with more information.

According to the Dukes Fire Department, its own crews, Hawesville’s crews, Lewisport’s crews, and Tell City Fire Department’s crews responded to Domtar Paper Mill to assist Duke’s fire brigade for a conveyer belt fire.

(Courtesy: Dukes Fire Department)

Officials say luckily, Hawesville and Dukes VFD were all ready at their stations doing truck checks/meeting and made a quick response to get the fire knocked down before it spread.