HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers might want to a-void a section of road in Hancock County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced the emergency closure of KY 1605, also known as Adair Road, in Hancock County at the 3.12-mile marker, effective immediately. Officials say this closure results from a significant void opening beneath the roadway, posing potential safety risks.

KYTC says it is “diligently” addressing the situation and assessing the extent of the damage. There is yet to be an estimated time frame to complete repairs. Motorists are strongly advised to make alternate travel arrangements.