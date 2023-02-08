HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Evony Beckman, a Freshman at Hancock County High School, is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

A news release says the Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. Officials say the purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dreams and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Officials say Beckman’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Kentucky based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

Officials say during the three-day Congress, Beckman will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research, be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school, hear stories told by patients who are living medical miracles, be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

