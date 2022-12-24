HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A man that’s been missing for several days has gotten the attention of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Jacobi Gray was last seen shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. The sheriff’s office shared a selfie of Gray in hopes someone may know where he is.

“If you have any information or have seen Jacobi Gray or have had contact through phone calls, texts, social media apps. PLEASE CONTACT US,” the sheriff’s department posted on social media.

If you have any information on him, you’re asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department through Facebook or by texting Deputy BJ Burton at 270-922-0084. They add you can also reach out to dispatch at 270-927-1311.