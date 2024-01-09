HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A power outage in Hancock County has left roughly 1800 customers without electricity.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says this is also affecting traffic lights in the Hawesville area. Police are advising drivers to slow down and watch out for one another. County road crews have posted stop signs at the affected intersections.

Kenergy officials say the outage is being caused by damaged electrical equipment at a substation and are working to get it fixed.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we get more information.