HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon.

The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power.

Officials say they received a report that a vehicle had hit a building in Hawesville and power lines were down. This was very similar to an incident we reported on just 24 hours prior.

As of 6:30 p.m., Kenergy’s outage map shows that no customers in the county are impacted by outages.