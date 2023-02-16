HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are rerouting traffic after a semi-truck crashed off the side of a highway in Hancock County.

Thursday afternoon, officials posted on social media saying the crash happened on US60 West. The accident, which was reported as a non-injury crash, closed the westbound lanes of the highway.

(Courtesy: Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department)

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says it has closed those lanes and are moving traffic along the passing lane of US60 East.

Drivers are urged to be careful when driving through the area. Transportation officials are unsure how soon the westbound lanes will be re-opened to traffic.