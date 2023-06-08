HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — No one was hurt after a semi-truck rolled over in Hancock County Thursday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the sheriff’s department shared photos from the scene on social media. The images show the truck on its side in a ditch along State Road 69. It appears some of the contents inside the truck spilled out as a result of the crash.

(Courtesy: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

Dispatch officials tell us State Road 69 north of the Weber Store is completely shut down until further notice.

Eyewitness News will update you as soon as we receive word the road is back open.