HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced US 60 in Hancock County from milepost 4.5, or KY 1957, to milepost 9.7, or KY 3101, will resume normal traffic patterns on the morning of November 9.

KYTC says the contractor plans to remove all traffic control items beginning in the afternoon of November 8. On the morning of November 9, westbound traffic will return to the two westbound lanes, and eastbound traffic will have both the slow and fast lanes available for travel.

Officials say during the winter months, the public should expect lane closures in the fast lane on both the east and westbound lanes so that the contractor can continue to haul dirt and rock in the median.