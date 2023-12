HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Work has begun on a new fire station for the Dukes Fire Department.

The department shared on Facebook the new station will be 5200 square feet, about twice the size of the current building, and will be mostly bay space with restrooms, an office and a dedicated space for training in the truck bays.

“This will be a great space for our trucks and equipment and allow for more equipment in the future,” the department said.