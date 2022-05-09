KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A paving project will happen between the Daviess-Hancock County line and Yellow Creek Branch in Lewisport.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says work will begin at the section of US 60 at the Daviess-Hancock County line, extending east then to the west end of Yellow Creek Bridge westbound. Base failures, milling, wedging, and paving will happen, and shoulders will be rocked at a later date.

KYTC says drivers should anticipate lane restrictions while paving activities are underway. KYTC says drivers should anticipate reduced speeds, lane restrictions, and flaggers on site for traffic control.