WC Handy fest returns to Henderson with plenty of blues and bbq

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Another event that had to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is returning: WC Handy Blues and BBQ Festival is back on at Audubon Mill park in Henderson this week. Handyfest kicked off Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
Here’s a look at the music schedule for this week:
|Wednesday
|3 p.m. Blues 4U
5 p.m. Kara Grainger
7 p.m. Ghost Town Blues Band
9 p.m. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
|Thursday (Zydeco night)
|5:30 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
8 p.m. Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band
|Friday
|12 p.m. Gough-Martin Blues Band & Tramp
2 p.m. Mississippi Heat
4 p.m. Joe Louis Walker
6 p.m. Mr. Sipp
8 p.m. Larkin Poe
10 p.m. Eric Gales
|Saturday
|12 p.m. Duwayne Burnside
2 p.m. Amanda Fish
4 p.m. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats
6 p.m. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
8 p.m. Samantha Fish
10 p.m. Walter Trout
And new this year is the Street Strut. You can ‘strut your stuff’ and be judged in seven different categories for seven different prizes. The ‘strut’ starts at Audubon Mill Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday.