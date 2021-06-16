WC Handy fest returns to Henderson with plenty of blues and bbq

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Another event that had to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is returning: WC Handy Blues and BBQ Festival is back on at Audubon Mill park in Henderson this week. Handyfest kicked off Wednesday and continues through Saturday.

Here’s a look at the music schedule for this week:

Wednesday 3 p.m. Blues 4U

5 p.m. Kara Grainger

7 p.m. Ghost Town Blues Band

9 p.m. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Thursday (Zydeco night) 5:30 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

8 p.m. Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band Friday 12 p.m. Gough-Martin Blues Band & Tramp

2 p.m. Mississippi Heat

4 p.m. Joe Louis Walker

6 p.m. Mr. Sipp

8 p.m. Larkin Poe

10 p.m. Eric Gales Saturday 12 p.m. Duwayne Burnside

2 p.m. Amanda Fish

4 p.m. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats

6 p.m. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

8 p.m. Samantha Fish

10 p.m. Walter Trout

And new this year is the Street Strut. You can ‘strut your stuff’ and be judged in seven different categories for seven different prizes. The ‘strut’ starts at Audubon Mill Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday.