Hangers’ Celebrity Scoop Night goes virtual for 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – ‘Celebrity Scoop Night,’ the ice cream-oriented contest that benefits Hangers, will look a bit different this year.

For the last few years, The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Hangers store, located inside the old North High School, has worked with Baskin-Robbins to sponsor ‘Scooping for Students,’ to raise money for pupils in need of clothing and hygiene products.

Previously, local celebrities would donate their time at local Baskin-Robbins stores, serving ice cream to the public, and collect donations via tip buckets.

Since Hangers can’t hold a live event this year, they’re going virtual to raise much-needed money for youth clothing, winter coats and shoes.

Hangers’ “Scooping for Students” runs through Friday, September 11.

Until then, you can donate in a variety of ways:

Make an online gift here (make sure you list ‘Team Eyewitness News’ at the bottom of the form where it says, ‘Please Tell Us Where You Want Your Donation to Go’).

You can also send a contribution by mail to: 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN 47713.

You can completely clothe a student for $150

A coat and shoes costs $60

A uniform bundle costs $45

Five pairs of socks and underwear costs $20

A hygiene kit costs $8

You can also stop by the Green River Road Baskin-Robbins location and enjoy some ice cream; the store is donating a percentage of all purchases, through Friday.

