NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 22: Hank Williams Jr. chats with extras during a break from taping the opening of the 40th Anniversary of Monday Night Football at Centennial Park in the Parthenon on June 22, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Ford Center has announced Hank Williams Jr. will be returning for a concert on August 20.

The Ford Center also announced that Walker Montgomery will be a special guest at the concert.

Tickets for the show go on sale one week from today.