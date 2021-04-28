Hannah Potts pleads guilty in abduction hoax

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) –- Hannah Potts, the woman at the center of an abduction hoax in the summer of 2020, pled guilty to false informing Wednesday.

Potts was found safe at the home of Joshua Thomas and Maria Hopper in Gibson County.

Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren says Potts, along with Thomas and Hopper, urged law enforcement should be notified after posting on social media that Potts had been abducted. Cochren says Thomas and Hopper helped hide Potts.

Potts was sentenced to one year probation and must do 120 hours of community service.

Thomas and Hopper were sentenced in 2020 and all three pled guilty.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)