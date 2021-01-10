Hanson Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) Walmart is temporarily closing its Hanson Supercenter as part of a company-initiated program to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The store, located at 420 Factory Outlet Dr., will close at 2 p.m. Sunday and won’t reopen until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Walmart officials say this is to give associates time to restock the shelves and prep the store for reopening.

Walmart’s COVID-19 response site has more details on their initiatives to help keep their associates and customers safe. An official statement from Walmart can be read below:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)

