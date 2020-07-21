Hanson woman arrested after allegedly shooting ex-husband

HANSON, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Antioch Church Road, near Becky Lane and Stagecoach Road, in Hanson.

KSP detectives say Ashley Holt, 36, had shot her ex-husband, Brock Dunbar, 35. He was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville and is expected to be OK.

Holt was arrested on assault charges. The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)