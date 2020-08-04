UPDATE: Fire at Green Tree Plastics under control

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A massive fire at Green Tree Plastics on East Virginia in Evansville is now under control.

E. Virginia St. between Highway 41 and Kentucky Avenue is closed. You’re asked to avoid the area. Our crew on the scene says they have shut down power in the area as well.

At one point, all firefighters had to be evacuated because the flames became too intense. The fire grew so quickly, that within ten minutes, one wall had started to collapse.

Fire crews got the call around 1 p.m. We’re told there were ten employees were inside, but all were able to get out safely.

Authorities say the working theory is that the fire was caused by an exhaust fan.

