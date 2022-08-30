HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson on August 25 made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Kenneth Gibbs was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting. Gibbs was ordered to be held on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 14 at 1:30 p.m..

One of the victims, 67-year-old Stephen Wathen, was laid to rest in Evansville on Tuesday. His obituary described him as an avid sports fan who enjoyed fishing trips with his family. Funeral arrangements for the other man killed in the shooting, 44-year-old Chad Holmes, have not been announced.

The Harbor House has remained closed since the shooting.